Steel minister expresses anguish over blast incident at SAIL's Bhilai Plant

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Steel minister Chaudhary Birender Singh Tuesday expressed anguish over the blast incident at SAIL's Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh in which nine people lost their lives while 14 others were injured. The minister directed Minister of State for Steel Vishnu Deo Sai, Steel Secretary Binoy Kumar and SAIL Chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary to rush to Bhilai this evening to take stock of the situation and offer all possible help to the bereaved families, according to a steel ministry's release. The steel minister is closely monitoring the situation, the release said. Nine people were killed and 14 others injured Tuesday in a blast at the Bhilai Steel Plant in Durg district of Chhattisgarh, according to the police. The explosion took place around 10:30 am in a gas pipeline connected to the coke oven section of the plant in Bhilai town, around 30 km away from the state capital, Inspector General of Police (Durg Range) G P Singh told PTI. PTI SID MRMR