Steel Ministry asks RINL to cut emissions, production cost

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) The Steel Ministry has advised CPSE Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd to focus on reducing carbon emissions and the cost of steel production.During a visit to RINL plant, Steel Secretary Binoy Kumar asked the management to focus on and put their best efforts for curbing carbon emissions and reducing cost of steel production. RINL, after achieving Rs 20,844 crore turnover in 2018-19, is now targeting a turnover of Rs 25,000 crore in the new financial year.The Secretary advised the PSU to make maximum use of government-e portal (GeM) for competitive procurement, the company, which is under the administrative control of the steel ministry, said.An industry expert said, in India, on an average 2 tonne carbon dioxide is emitted while producing every tonne of hot metal through blast furnace route.RINL, corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, produces special steel, including wire rod coils, rounds and billets of different grade and dimensions. The plant has been recently expanded to 6.3 MTPA of liquid steel with an investment of Rs 12,300 crore.