Steel prices end flat in thin trade

(Eds: Correcting dateline)
New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Steady conditions prevailed at the local steel market in the national capital today with prices moving in a narrow range in limited deals.
Marketmen said adequate stocks position against scattered deals from construction units kept steel prices at previous levels.
Following are todays quotations (in Rs per tonne):
Saria Kamdhenu: 8-mm Rs 44,100, 10-mm Rs 43,500, 12-mm Rs 43,200, 16-25 mm Rs 43,200.
MS Angle: (50x5) (50x6) Rs 42,000, (40x5) (40x6) Rs 42,800.
Angle Capital (IS) (40X5) (40x6) Rs 44,100, (35X5)(65X6) Rs 44,600, Girder (125X65) Rs 41,000. PTI SUN DP ANS SBT
