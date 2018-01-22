Steel prices end flat in thin trade

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Steady conditions prevailed at the local steel market in the national capital today with prices moving in a narrow range in limited deals.

Marketmen said adequate stocks position against scattered deals from construction units kept steel prices at previous levels.

Following are todays quotations (in Rs per tonne):

Saria Kamdhenu: 8-mm Rs 44,100, 10-mm Rs 43,500, 12-mm Rs 43,200, 16-25 mm Rs 43,200.

MS Angle: (50x5) (50x6) Rs 42,000, (40x5) (40x6) Rs 42,800.

Angle Capital (IS) (40X5) (40x6) Rs 44,100, (35X5)(65X6) Rs 44,600, Girder (125X65) Rs 41,000. PTI SUN DP ANS MKJ