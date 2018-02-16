Steel prices end steady in thin trade

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Steady conditions prevailed at the wholesale pulses market today with prices moving in a narrow range in scattered deals and pegged at last levels.

Traders said sufficient stocks position against sporadic demand kept prices at previous levels. Following are todays pulses rates (in Rs per quintal): Urad Rs 3,950-5,250, Urad Chilka (local) Rs 4,900-5,000, Urad best Rs 5,000-5,500, Dhoya Rs 5,400-5,600, Moong Rs 4,600-5,300, Dal Moong Chilka local Rs 5,400-5,600, Moong Dhoya local Rs 6,000-6,500 and best quality Rs 6,500-6,700. Masoor small Rs 3,400-3,550, bold Rs 3,500-3,650, Dal Masoor local Rs 3,500-3,900, best quality Rs 3,600-4,000, Malka local Rs 4,000-4,200, best Rs 4,100-4,400, Moth Rs 3,500-3,900, Arhar Rs 4,300 Dal Arhar Dara Rs 6,200-8,100. Gram Rs 4,050-4,175, Gram dal (local) Rs 4,200-4,600, best quality Rs 4,600-4,700, Besan (35 kg), Shakti bhog Rs 1,900, Rajdhani Rs 1,900, Rajma Chitra Rs 6,000-8,000, Kabuli Gram small Rs 5,500-6,100, Dabra Rs 2,700-2,800, Imported Rs 4,700-5,100, Lobia Rs 3,400-3,600, Peas white Rs 2,800-2,825 and green Rs 2,900-3,000. PTI KPS DP SDG ANS