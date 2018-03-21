scorecardresearch
Steel prices end steady in thin trade

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Steady conditions prevailed at the local steel market in the national capital today as prices by and large moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and settled around previous levels.

Traders said ample stocks position against limited deals from construction units mainly kept steel prices unaltered.

Following are todays quotations (in Rs per tonne):

Saria Kamdhenu: 8-mm Rs 46,100, 10-mm Rs 45,500, 12-mm Rs 45,200, 16-25 mm Rs 45,200.

MS Angle: (50x5) (50x6) Rs 42,000, (40x5) (40x6) Rs 42,800.

Angle Capital (IS) (40X5) (40x6) Rs 44,100, (35X5)(65X6) Rs 44,600, Girder (125X65) Rs 41,000. PTI SUN KPS ADI ADI

