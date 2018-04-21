scorecardresearch
Steel prices remain flat in thin trade

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) The local steel market remained steady in the national capital today after prices moved in a narrow range in the absence of buying support and pegged at last levels.

Traders said absence of worthwhile activity amid tight funds position kept steel prices unchanged.

Following are todays quotations (in Rs per tonne):

Saria Kamdhenu: 8-mm Rs 47,100, 10-mm Rs 46,500, 12-mm Rs 46,200, 16-25 mm Rs 46,200.

MS Angle: (50x5) (50x6) Rs 42,000, (40x5) (40x6) Rs 42,800.

Angle Capital (IS) (40X5) (40x6) Rs 44,100, (35X5)(65X6) Rs 44,600, Girder (125X65) Rs 41,000. PTI SUN KPS KPS ANS ANS

