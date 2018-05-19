Steel prices remain flat in thin trade

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) There was no change in the pattern of trading at the local steel market in the national capital today as prices continued to move in a tight range in scattered deals and settled around overnight levels.

Traders said adequate stocks position against negligible enquiries from construction units, kept steel prices unchanged.

Following are todays quotations (in Rs per tonne):

Saria Kamdhenu: 8-mm Rs 55,100, 10-mm Rs 54,500, 12-mm Rs 53,300, 16-25 mm Rs 53,300.

MS Angle: (50x5) (50x6) Rs 42,000, (40x5) (40x6) Rs 42,800.

Angle Capital (IS) (40X5) (40x6) Rs 44,100, (35X5)(65X6) Rs 44,600, Girder (125X65) Rs 41,000. PTI SUN KPS SBT SBT