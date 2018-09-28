Steel prices remain flat in thin trade

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) There was not much activity at the local steel market in the national capital Friday with prices moving in a narrow range in limited deals and pegged at last levels. Traders said adequate stocks position against scattered deals from construction units mainly kept steel prices around overnight levels. Following are today's quotations (in Rs per tonne): Saria Kamdhenu: 8-mm Rs 49,800, 10-mm Rs 48,900, 12-mm Rs 47,100, 16-25 mm Rs 47,100. MS Angle: (50x5) (50x6) Rs 42,000, (40x5) (40x6) Rs 42,800. Angle Capital (IS) (40X5) (40x6) Rs 44,100, (35X5)(65X6) Rs 44,600, Girder (125X65) Rs 41,000. PTI SUN KPS ADIADI