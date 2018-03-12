Steel prices remain flat in thin trade

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Letharthic conditions persisted at the local steel market in the national capital today as prices by and large moved in a narrow range in limited deals and pegged at the last levels.

Marketmen said sufficient stocks position against scattered deals from construction units, mainly kept steel prices at previous levels.

Following are todays quotations (in Rs per tonne):

Saria Kamdhenu: 8-mm Rs 45,600, 10-mm Rs 45,000, 12-mm Rs 44,700, 16-25 mm Rs 44,700.

MS Angle: (50x5) (50x6) Rs 42,000, (40x5) (40x6) Rs 42,800.

Angle Capital (IS) (40X5) (40x6) Rs 44,100, (35X5)(65X6) Rs 44,600, Girder (125X65) Rs 41,000.