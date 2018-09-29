Steel prices remain lacklustre in thin trade

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Quiet conditions persisted at the local steel market in the national capital Saturday as prices continued to move in a tight range in the absence of buying support and settled at last levels. Traders said absence of worthwhile activity from construction units against sufficient stocks position mainly kept steel prices unchanged. Following are today's quotations (in Rs per tonne): Saria Kamdhenu: 8-mm Rs 49,800, 10-mm Rs 48,900, 12-mm Rs 47,100, 16-25 mm Rs 47,100. MS Angle: (50x5) (50x6) Rs 42,000, (40x5) (40x6) Rs 42,800. Angle Capital (IS) (40X5) (40x6) Rs 44,100, (35X5)(65X6) Rs 44,600, Girder (125X65) Rs 41,000. PTI SUN KPS SHWSHW