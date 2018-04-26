Steel prices remain muted in thin trade

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Lethargic conditions persisted at the local steel market with the prices moving in a narrow range in scattered deals, finally settling around overnight levels.

Traders said adequate stocks position against limited deals from construction units, mainly kept steel prices unaltered.

Following are todays quotations (in Rs per tonne):

Saria Kamdhenu: 8-mm Rs 47,100, 10-mm Rs 46,500, 12-mm Rs 46,200, 16-25 mm Rs 46,200.

MS Angle: (50x5) (50x6) Rs 42,000, (40x5) (40x6) Rs 42,800.

Angle Capital (IS) (40X5) (40x6) Rs 44,100, (35X5)(65X6) Rs 44,600, Girder (125X65) Rs 41,000.