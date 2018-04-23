scorecardresearch
Steel prices remain quiet in thin trade

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Steady conditions persisted at the local steel market in the national capital today as prices moved in a narrow range in limited deals and pegged at last levels.

Traders said adequate stocks position against scattered deals from construction units kept steel prices steady.

Following are todays quotations (in Rs per tonne):

Saria Kamdhenu: 8-mm Rs 47,100, 10-mm Rs 46,500, 12-mm Rs 46,200, 16-25 mm Rs 46,200.

MS Angle: (50x5) (50x6) Rs 42,000, (40x5) (40x6) Rs 42,800.

Angle Capital (IS) (40X5) (40x6) Rs 44,100, (35X5)(65X6) Rs 44,600, Girder (125X65) Rs 41,000. PTI KPS DP SDG KPS ANS ANS

