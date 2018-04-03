Steel prices remain quiet in thin trade

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) The local steel market remained steady in the national capital today as prices by and large moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and pegged at the last levels.

Traders said, adequate stocks position against limited deals from construction units, kept steel prices unaltered.

Following are todays quotations (in Rs per tonne):

Saria Kamdhenu: 8-mm Rs 46,100, 10-mm Rs 45,500, 12-mm Rs 45,200, 16-25 mm Rs 45,200.

MS Angle: (50x5) (50x6) Rs 42,000, (40x5) (40x6) Rs 42,800.

Angle Capital (IS) (40X5) (40x6) Rs 44,100, (35X5)(65X6) Rs 44,600, Girder (125X65) Rs 41,000. PTI SUN KPS SHW SBT