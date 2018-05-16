Steel prices remain quiet in thin trade

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) There was not much activity at the local steel market in the national capital today as prices continued to trade in a tight range in scattered deals and settled around overnight levels.

Traders said adequate stocks position against lack of worthwhile activity from construction units, kept steel prices unchanged.

Following are todays quotations (in Rs per tonne):

Saria Kamdhenu: 8-mm Rs 55,100, 10-mm Rs 54,500, 12-mm Rs 53,300, 16-25 mm Rs 53,300.

MS Angle: (50x5) (50x6) Rs 42,000, (40x5) (40x6) Rs 42,800.

Angle Capital (IS) (40X5) (40x6) Rs 44,100, (35X5)(65X6) Rs 44,600, Girder (125X65) Rs 41,000. PTI SUN KPS SBT SBT