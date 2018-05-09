Steel prices remain quiet in thin trade

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) There was no change in the pattern of trading at the local steel markets in the national capital today. Prices moved in a narrow range in scattered deals, and finally pegged at last levels.

Traders said sufficient stocks position against limited stocks from construction units, mainly kept steel prices at previous levels.

Following are todays quotations (in Rs per tonne): Saria Kamdhenu: 8-mm Rs 55,600, 10-mm Rs 55,000, 12-mm Rs 53,800, 16-25 mm Rs 53,800.

MS Angle: (50x5) (50x6) Rs 42,000, (40x5) (40x6) Rs 42,800.

Angle Capital (IS) (40X5) (40x6) Rs 44,100, (35X5)(65X6) Rs 44,600, Girder (125X65) Rs 41,000. PTI KPS DPL SDG ADI ADI