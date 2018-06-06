Steel prices remain quiet in thin trade

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) There was no change in the pattern of trading at the local steel market in the national capital today with prices moving in a narrow range in scattered deals and pegged at the last levels.

Traders said, absence of worthwhile activity from construction units kept steel prices unaltered.

Following are todays quotations (in Rs per tonne):

Saria Kamdhenu: 8-mm Rs 55,800, 10-mm Rs 55,200, 12-mm Rs 54,000, 16-25 mm Rs 54,000.

MS Angle: (50x5) (50x6) Rs 42,000, (40x5) (40x6) Rs 42,800.

Angle Capital (IS) (40X5) (40x6) Rs 44,100, (35X5)(65X6) Rs 44,600, Girder (125X65) Rs 41,000.