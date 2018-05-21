scorecardresearch
Steel prices remain steady in tight movements

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Steady conditions prevailed at the local steel market in the national capital today with prices moving in a narrow range in limited deals and settled around overnight levels.

Traders said adequate stocks position against scattered deals from construction units, kept steel prices unaltered.

Following are todays quotations (in Rs per tonne):

Saria Kamdhenu: 8-mm Rs 55,100, 10-mm Rs 54,500, 12-mm Rs 53,300, 16-25 mm Rs 53,300.

MS Angle: (50x5) (50x6) Rs 42,000, (40x5) (40x6) Rs 42,800.

Angle Capital (IS) (40X5) (40x6) Rs 44,100, (35X5)(65X6) Rs 44,600, Girder (125X65) Rs 41,000. PTI SUN KPS ADI ADI

