Steel prices rule steady in thin trade

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) There was not much activity at the local steel market in the national capital Wednesday as prices moved in a narrow range in limited deals and settled around overnight levels. Traders said absence of worthwhile activity from construction units against sufficient stocks position mainly kept steel prices unchanged. Following are today's quotations (in Rs per tonne): Saria Kamdhenu: 8-mm Rs 51,900, 10-mm Rs 51,000, 12-mm Rs 49,200, 16-25 mm Rs 49,800. MS Angle: (50x5) (50x6) Rs 42,000, (40x5) (40x6) Rs 42,800. Angle Capital (IS) (40X5) (40x6) Rs 44,500, (35X5)(65X6) Rs 45,000, Girder (125X65) Rs 41,000. PTI KPS DPL SDG SHWSHW