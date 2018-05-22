Steel prices upbeat on increased offtake

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Saria prices rose by Rs 500 per tonne at the local steel market in the national capital today due to increased offtake by stockists.

Traders said increased offtake by stockists, driven by upsurge in demand from construction units, mainly pushed up saria prices.

Saria Kamdhenu 8-mm,10-mm and 12-mm were up by Rs 500 each to Rs 55,600, Rs 55000 and Rs 53,800 per tonne, respectively. Saria 16-25-mm followed suit and traded higher by a similar margin to Rs 53,800 per tonne.

Following are todays quotations (in Rs per tonne):

Saria Kamdhenu: 8-mm Rs 55,600, 10-mm Rs 55,000, 12-mm Rs 53,800, 16-25 mm Rs 53,800.

MS Angle: (50x5) (50x6) Rs 42,000, (40x5) (40x6) Rs 42,800.

Angle Capital (IS) (40X5) (40x6) Rs 44,100, (35X5)(65X6) Rs 44,600, Girder (125X65) Rs 41,000.