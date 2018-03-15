scorecardresearch
Steel Strips Wheels bags order for export of 1 lakh steel wheels

New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Auto component manufacturer Steel Strips Wheels Ltd (SSWL) today said it has bagged export order for supply of 1 lakh steel wheels for European caravan market.

The order comprises of approximately 1 lakh steel wheels to be shipped from SSWLs Chennai plant from May 2018 onwards until period of 5 months, the company said in a regulatory filing.

It further said the company is on the verge of receiving similar export orders with other European customers.

This repeat order makes SSWL as a leading supplier of caravan steel wheels market in European region, it added.

The stock was trading 1.02 per cent higher at 1,044.95 on BSE. PTI PRJ ANS ANS

