Stefano Sollima in talks to direct film on Tom Clancy's John Clark

Los Angeles, Dec 6 (PTI) Director Stefano Sollima is in negotiations to helm a new film series based on John Clark, a character created by Tom Clancy. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount Pictures is planning a film series on Clark, the author's second most famous character after Jack Ryan. He was first introduced in the 1988 novel "The Cardinal of the Kremlin".Michael B Jordan, who currently features in "Creed II", is set to take on Clark's role. The studio is developing two movies for the character, with an origin story planned for an adaptation of "Without Remorse", followed up by a sequel based on "Rainbow Six".Sollima most recently directed "Sicario: Day of the Soldado", featuring Josh Brolin and Benicio del Toro.Clark aka John Terrence Kelly is an ex-Navy Seal-turned-operations officer for the CIA. Clancy has described Clark as "Ryan's dark side", who is "more inclined to take physical action than Jack". Jordan will also produce the project alongside Akiva Goldsman, Josh Appelbaum and Corin Nemec.