Stellar to ramp up int'l presence; expand to China, Korea, other countries

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) India's leading data recovery firm Stellar Thursday said it is expanding its operations to newer markets like China, Korea, Turkey, and South America to tap into the growing data market.The company, which has recently completed 25 years of operations, said it counts India and the US as its largest markets, with each accounting for about 18 per cent of its top-line."We are seeing a massive growth in all our markets with increasing creation and consumption of data. Our user base includes individuals who want to recover pictures of loved ones from a damaged hard drive to enterprises looking to retrieve crucial business information," Stellar CEO Sunil Chandna told PTI.Europe and Canada are its biggest markets after India and the US, he added."We are now expanding to geographies like China, Korea, Turkey, Malaysia and South America. This will help us bring in 10 per cent additional revenue," he said declining to comment on the company's revenue details.Stellar also expects its user base to grow two-times in the next three years from the current base of three million. Apart from consumers, the company's solutions are used by enterprises across different verticals like government, banking, and financial services.The company Thursday announced the global launch of new versions of its four data recovery software for consumers.These software feature a new user interface coupled and offer enhanced performance, recovery speed and reliability for data loss situations, said Chandna . PTI SR RUJ BAL