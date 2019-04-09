Stephen King adapting 'Lisey's Story' into series for Julianne Moore

Los Angeles, Apr 9 (PTI) Author Stephen King has adapted "Lisey's Story", a personal favourite of his books, for a series, which will feature Julianne Moore in the eponymous role.Based on the psychological thriller, it will be an eight-episode series for Apple TV, reported EW.The "dark love story" revolves around Lisey Landon, a widow who is finally cleaning out the belongings of her novelist husband two years after his death.Finally deciding to let go of his possessions leads her to confront the dead man's past, their life together, and puts her in conflict with a disturbed fan who is obsessed with his writing.The film is just the latest of King's adaptations, and the announcement comes days after the new version of his "Pet Sematary" was well received at the global box office. Year 2019 will also see "It: Chapter 2" and "The Shining" sequel "Doctor Sleep". New versions of "The Tommyknockers", "The Stand" and an adaptation of "The Talisman", which he wrote with Peter Straub, are also in the works, among others. PTI RDSRDS