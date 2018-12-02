Stephen Schiff comes on board as showrunner for Diego Luna's 'Star Wars' series

Los Angeles, Dec 2 (PTI) Stephen Schiff has been roped in to serve as the showrunner for live-action Star Wars series starring Diego Luno. The series which will be streamed on Disney+ is based on based "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story".According to Deadline, Schiff will also serve as executive producer on the series, which will see Rogue One's star Luna reprising his role as Cassian Andor.Lucasfilm produces the series, which follows the adventures of rebel spy Andor during the formative years of the Rebellion and prior to the events of Rogue One. Production is slated to begin next year. This is one of two Star Wars-themed original series created for the streaming service. Director Jon Favreau is spearheading "The Mandalorian", an origin story based on the warrior race from which bounty hunters Jango Fett and son Boba Fett sprung, with Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano and Nick Nolte expected to star. PTI SHDSHD