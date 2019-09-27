Stephen's students write to PM, urge to lift communication ban in J-K

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Students of the Delhi University's St Stephen's College have written postcards to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to lift the communication ban in Jammu and Kashmir.The students also assembled in the college campus on Thursday wearing black clothes, a red ribbon tied to their arms and postcards pinned on their clothes.Till now, 73 students have associated themselves with the campaign. Students collected postcards from their fellow students over the last couple of days and carried out this campaign."Hon. Prime Minister of India, Chandrayan II didn't reach the moon. Nor did my friend's Eid wishes to her mom back home. A humble request to let the free flow of communication resume in the valley," read one of the postcards.Another card read, "Respected Prime Minister, Let them speak. The silence is too loud to not be heard. "Kashmir has been facing communication restrictions since August 5 when the Centre revoked the special status of the state. PTI SLB DPB