Steps taken by local cops for safety, security of Kashmiri students in Dehradun: J-K police

Srinagar, Feb 16 (PTI) The Dehradun police has assured its Jammu and Kashmir counterpart of taking all necessary measures for the safety and security of Kashmiri students studying there amidst allegation of their harassment after the Pulwama terror attack, an official said here Saturday.Some Kashmiri youths studying in the Uttarakhand capital have alleged that they were harassed and have been asked by their landlords to vacate accommodations fearing attacks on their properties in the aftermath of the deadliest attack on security forces in Kashmir on Thursday that left 40 CRPF personnel dead."This refers to the circulation of news regarding the harassment of Kashmir-based students in Dehradun. In this regard it is informed that the authorities from Jammu and Kashmir Police have spoken to the authorities concerned in Dehradun Police," a police spokesperson said here.He said the Dehradun Police has assured the Jammu and Kashmir Police that they were in touch with the representative of youths from Kashmir and all necessary arrangements for the safety and security of students in Dehradun have been put in place."Jammu and Kashmir Police officers are in constant touch with the Dehradun police," the spokesperson said.Two CRPF jawans from Uttarakhand were among the 40 personnel killed in Pulwama on Thursday when when a Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus. PTI SSB NSDNSD