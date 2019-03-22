Sterling Biotech group case accused Hitesh Patel detained in Albania

New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Hitesh Patel, an accused in a case related to Rs 8,100 crore alleged bank loan fraud by Sterling Biotech group, has been detained in Albania on the basis of an Interpol notice issued by the Enforcement Directorate, officials said Friday.They said Hitesh Narender Bhai Patel was apprehended by law enforcement officials of Albania in Tirana on March 20."Patel is an accused in the case and is the brother-in-law of the main accused in the case, the Sandesara brothers (Nitin and Chetan Sandesara). He is expected to be extradited to India soon," officials said.The Enforcement Directorate had ensued an Interpol red corner notice against him on March 11.They said Patel was instrumental in getting dummy directors for shell companies used by Sandesaras. PTI NES ACB KJ