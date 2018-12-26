Sterling Holiday Resorts appoints Manish Jain as CFO

Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Sterling Holiday Resorts Wednesday said it has appointed Manish Jain as its chief financial officer. Manish will be responsible for Sterling Holiday's finance, accounting, tax, insurance and treasury functions, the company said in a statement. He is a finance professional with over 26 years of experience in the hospitality and manufacturing sectors, the statement said. PTI AKT HRS MRMR
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today