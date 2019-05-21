Sterling Holidays appoints Ramesh Ramanathan as CMD

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Sterling Holiday Resorts Tuesday said its board has appointed Ramesh Ramanathan as the Chairman of the company with effect from May 16, 2019. Currently, he is the managing director of the company, and will now lead the company as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD). Ramanathan said, "The dynamic developments and constant innovation in the holiday segment presents tremendous growth potential. I look forward to further strengthening the brand and build market leadership for Sterling Holidays." As MD of the company, Ramanathan has successfully spearheaded the transformation of Sterling Holidays and Resorts into the country's leading experiential holiday brand spread across 37 resorts, the statement said. He has over 43 years of experience across diverse consumer industries such as hospitality, retail, paints, consumer internet, tyres and building materials, it added. Ramanathan's career in the hospitality industry began when he joined Sterling in 1991 as Vice President - Sales, Marketing, Customer Service and, thereafter, Human Resources and Resort Operations, the statement said. PTI AKT ANSANS