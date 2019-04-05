Sterling K Brown to star in sports drama 'Rise'

Los Angeles, Apr 5 (PTI) "This Is Us" star Sterling K Brown has been tapped for the lead part in sports drama "Rise".To be directed by Kevin Rodney Sullivan from a screenplay by Randy Brown and Gregory Allen Howard, the film is based on a true story, reported Deadline.Brown, 43, will essay the role of Coach Willie Davis, a junior high janitor-turned coach who made an impact on the lives of those around them in extraordinary ways.The project will be produced by Ari Pinchot, Stuart Avi Savitsky, Mike Karz and Bill Bindley. It is expected to start shooting in May in Louisiana with a release date of April 10, 2020. PTI RB RB SHDSHD