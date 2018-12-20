Sterlite Copper plans to spend Rs 100 cr for setting up social infra in Thoothukudi

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Sterlite Copper Thursday said it is planning to spend Rs 100 crore to set up social infrastructure, including establishing a world-class hospital and planting one million trees in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. The announcement comes days after the National Green Tribunal set aside the Tamil Nadu government's order for closure of Vedanta Ltd's Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin, which was at the centre of massive protests over alleged pollution. Reaffirming its commitment to the people of Thoothukudi, the company said in a statement that it has "Rs 100-crore high investment social infrastructure plans for Thoothukudi -- a clean and green Thoothukudi with planting of one million trees, quality education through a smart school, a world-class hospital, desalination plant and youth development schemes." The company said it has committed to undertake plantation of one million trees across the city and initiate a youth development scheme that includes employment, sports and entrepreneurship. "We have been a part of Thoothukudi for over two decades and are sincerely invested here for the welfare and development of people and region. In these evolving times, we would like to reaffirm our commitment to the people through the launch of these huge investment projects for their welfare," said Sterlite Copper Chief Executive Officer P Ramnath. PTI SID HRS