Sterlite moves HC for reopening its copper unit in TN

Chennai, Feb 27 (PTI) Vedanta group firm SterliteWednesday moved the Madras High Court seeking a direction to allow the reopening of its copper smelter unit at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu which was closed last year over pollutionconcerns. Filing a petition in line with the Supreme Court's recent suggestion, it challenged the May 23, 2018 orders of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) refusing renewal of consent to the plant as well as permanent closure, termingthem as wholly illegal, unconstitutional and ultra vires.The matter is likely to be taken up for hearing on Thursday.The apex court had on February 18 set aside the order ofthe National Green Tribunal allowing opening of the copperunit, but gave the liberty to the company to approach the highcourt against the closure order.A bench of Justices R F Nariman and Navin Sinha had said if such a writ petition was filed by the company, it could seek an interim relief considering the fact that their plant atTuticorin had been shut down since April 9, 2018.The state government had ordered permanent closure of the unit in the wake of violent protests against Sterlite in Tuticorin that led to the killing of 13 people in police firing on May 22. The locals were protesting against environmental pollution allegedly caused by the factory.Allowing a plea by Sterlite, the NGT had on December 15last year set aside the closure order, holding that it was"non-sustainable" and "unjustified".The apex court delivered the verdict on Tamil Nadu's appeal against the NGT's order, saying that the tribunal had"erroneously" set aside various orders passed by the TNPCB.In its petition in the high court, the company contendedthat TNPCB had blindly and without any independent application of mind passed the closure orders in a knee jerk manner in response to the political situation brewing in the area and according to the whims of the state government.The orders were "wholly illegal, unconstitutional, ultra vires the Air and Water Act", it claimed. Besides being "unsustainable" in the facts and circumstances of the case, the orders were also liable to bequashed on the grounds of violations of principles of naturaljustice apart from being vitiated by reliance on extraneousconsiderations, it added. The order had been made as per TNPCB's convenience forstopping the operation of Sterlite with complete non-application of mind, the company said in its affidavit.It also contended that the closure order issued on the ground that the unit was carrying out activities to resume itsproduction operation was bad in law.Citing the shutdown of certain machineries as part ofmaintenance activities in progress at that time, the companysaid production operation was not feasible without them. Sterlite also submitted that closure of an industry was ameasure of last resort in the absence of any other alternativeand that the TNPCB, being a statutory public authority, was expected to consider all balancing factors before passing such a drastic order for permanent closure. The order was passed pursuant to a media publication byone of the NGOs "operating against" the company without anydeliberation or discussions within departments concerned, and without even issuing notice to the company, it said. The company also claimed it had 36 per cent share in thetotal domestic market for copper besides exporting and hence, the closure would result in a loss of foreign exchangeearnings of USD 1.5 billion per annum. PTI VS SRY