Sterlite Power bags power augmentation project in West Bengal

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Sterlite Power Tuesday said it has been awarded a power augmentation project for seven districts in West Bengal. The project will cover districts of Purba Medinipur, Murshidabad, Burdwan, Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and Hooghly. "Sterlite Power has a long association of working in West Bengal. We have been actively engaged in uprating of lines from PGCIL Malda to WBSETCL Malda, Gokarna to Berhampore and Durgapur to Ukhra. "Currently, there is a transmission capacity shortage of 150 MW power in the New Kolkata region. The upgraded line will ensure reliable access to power in this part of the region," CEO Manish Agarwal said. Rapid urbanisation and longer commissioning time of greenfield transmission projects have resulted in more upgrade and uprate of projects of existing lines. Sterlite Powers solution business addresses time and space issues through its innovative business model, the company said. PTI KKS ANU