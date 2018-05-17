Sterlite Power bags USD 47mn order from GS S Korea

New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Sterlite Power today said it has received an order of USD 47 million from GS S Korea for supply of High-Performance Conductor (ACCC).

?This is the largest ever global order for ACCC in this region... Significantly, we were the first player to pioneer this technology in India in 2011," said Manish Agarwal, CEO, Solutions Business, Sterlite Power.

The ACCC will be used for a new 400kv transmission line in a Bangladesh project, Sterlite said in a statement.

Sterlite Power is a global developer of power transmission infrastructure with projects of over 10,000 circuit kms and 15,000 MVA in India and Brazil.

The company also offers solutions for upgrading, uprating and strengthening existing networks. PTI

KKS ANU ANU