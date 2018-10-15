Sterlite Power commissions power transmission project in J-K

New Delhi Oct 15 (PTI) Sterlite Power Monday announced commissioning of a power transmission project in Jammu and Kashmir which will ensure reliable power supply especially during winters in the Kashmir Valley.The 414-km long project, the Northern Region Strengthening Scheme 29 (NRSS 29) which was one of the most challenging transmission projects globally, will ensure reliable power access for the Kashmir Valley by augmenting the state's transmission capacity by at least 33 per cent, a company statement said. The project was commissioned two months ahead of the schedule to allow benefits to be reaped during coming winter, it said. The company deployed helicranes in the Pir Panjal range to overcome challenges of high altitude, snow and inaccessible terrains. Proper planning has been done to ensure the line can sustain the elements during harsh winters in the valley, the company said. Sterlite Power Group CEO Pratik Agarwal said that the company surmounted numerous challenges to finish the project ahead of schedule and it was among handful of global transmission developers, with projects worth Rs 268 billion across India and Brazil, solving toughest challenges of energy delivery. Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO- Global Infrastructure, Sterlite Power, said "The evacuation of 1,000 MW shall play a vital role in addressing the power deficit in the region, especially during winter months." PTI KKS MR