Sterlite Power SPV raises Rs 3,000 cr via bonds

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Sterlite Power said Tuesday its special purpose vehicle NRSS XXIX Transmission Ltd has raised Rs 3,000 crore through bonds on BSE BOND platform. "On November 27, 2018, NRSS XXIX Transmission Limited successfully raised Rs 3,000 crores by issuing bonds on private placement basis using the same platform," a company statement said. We are proud to have completed this important transmission line project in Kashmir, ahead of schedule. These AAA bonds have been fully subscribed on the BSE BOND platform and will help to deepen the much needed infrastructure bond market in India," said Pratik Agarwal, Group CEO, Sterlite Power in the statement. Sterlite Power is a global developer of power transmission infrastructure with projects of over 12,500 circuit km and 20,500 MVA in India and Brazil. With an industry-leading portfolio of power conductors, EHV cables and OPGW, Sterlite Power also offers solutions for upgrading, uprating and strengthening existing networks. PTI KKS MR