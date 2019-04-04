Sterlite Power unveils products to reduce distribution losses

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Power transmission solutions provider Sterlite Power said Thursday it has launched new locally-made products which would reduce electricity distribution losses further. The government intends to bring down aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses or distribution losses to less than 15 per cent. The latest data on UDAY Scheme portal indicates that AT&C losses in 26 states are 19.73 per cent. AT&C losses includes technical loss, theft, inefficiency in billing and commercial loss (default in payment and inefficiency in collection). "These products will help address the distribution losses and improve efficiencies. The R&D team of the company has designed products that will help increase its market reach across 40 countries and are compliant to stringent global norms and usher greener options in the electricity value chain," a Sterlite Power statement said. PTI KKS MR