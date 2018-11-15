Sterlite Tech Accelerates Digital Reinvention With Programmable Networks of Future at AfricaCom 2018

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) CAPE TOWN, South Africa and PUNE, India, November 15, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Presents live demos of Digital Engagement, Intelligent Analytics that enable global CSPs, DSPs, Enterprises, Citizen Networks and OTT players to fast track their digital reinvention Sterlite Tech (BSE: 532374) (NSE: STRTECH), a global data network solutions company, is accelerating digital reinventions with its holistic software solutions that converge the power of data analytics, enhanced customer experiences and programmable networks of the future to drive digital transformations for global telcos. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/568301/Sterlite_Logo.jpg )These software-enabled programmable solutions enable communication service providers (CSPs), digital service providers (DSPs), enterprises and citizen networks to realise competitive advantages of web-scale Network Function Virtualisation Infrastructure (NFVI) platform, for their network automation and Software Defined Network (SDN) initiatives. These technology solutions were presented at Sterlite Tech's showcase of AfricaCom 2018, Africa's largest telecoms, media and technology event.With CSPs, DSPs, enterprises, citizen networks and OTT players focused on connecting the next billion for 5G and Internet of Things (IoT) era, Sterlite Tech has been investing in its technology and research capabilities, bringing software to the edge of data networks. Elaborating on this year's highlights, Anshoo Gaur, CEO - Software Business, Sterlite Tech, said, "As we help our customers connect the unconnected, we believe in the value that an evolved network architecture brings with deep-fibre networks converging into fixed wireless access for the "last-mile hop" to customers and enterprises. This coupled with an open source SDN and NFV engine in a programmable network will drive the scale and agility that can unlock new revenue streams with newer business models in the 5G era."Addressing the need for global telcos to reimagine business processes and models for a digital future, Gaur spoke on 'Leading in Africa with Software Disruption' on November 14, 2018 at the event. Capturing the value of digital reinventions for global telcos, Sterlite Tech also demonstrated its Digital Commerce & Customer Management Platform (DCCM), Programmable Networking and Intelligent Analytics solution which together equip global telcos to prepare for the digital age.Sterlite Tech's DCCM is a customer-centric platform that digitises every engagement with customers and partners. It has integrated selling, marketing, monetisation, revenue management, billing and self-care capabilities. Enabling CSPs to monetise their services via every touch points, the platform significantly improves operational efficiencies.Sterlite Tech's Intelligent Analytics platform is a business intelligence solution that captures, models and protects data to provide meaningful insights in near real-time, for smart decision-making, increasing monetisation opportunities, optimising business operations. It also allows CSPs to craft real-time customer offers improving experiences and profit margins.About Sterlite Technologies: Sterlite Technologies Ltd (BSE: 532374) (NSE: STRTECH), is a global technology leader that designs, builds and manages smarter digital networks. Sterlite Tech engages with customers in more than 100 countries, with a digital web-scale offering across products, services and software. The Company has global scale manufacturing facilities in India, Italy, China & Brazil and two Software Delivery Centres in India. Sterlite Tech is home to India's only Centre of Excellence for broadband research and Centre for Smarter Networks for next generation network applications. Projects undertaken by the Company include intrusion-proof smarter data network for the Armed Forces, citizen networks for BharatNet (rural broadband), Smart Cities' development, and establishing high-speed Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) connectivity.For more details, visit http://www.sterlitetech.comSource: Sterlite Technologies Limited PWRPWR