Sterlite Tech Becomes O-RAN Alliance Contributor to Build Near Real-time Controllers for 5G

PUNE, India and SAN FRANCISCO, February 25, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Sterlite Tech will contribute to and leverage open-source software to build near real-time controllers and distributed units, with white box OEMs Sterlite Tech (BSE: 532374) (NSE: STRTECH), a global data network solutions company, will be contributing to the O-RAN Alliance, a global carrier-led consortium that promotes software-based, extensible Radio Access Network (RAN). (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/568301/Sterlite_Logo.jpg )Building on a foundation of virtualised network elements and standardised interfaces that fully embrace higher levels of embedded intelligence and openness, Sterlite Tech will contribute to and leverage reference designs developed by the O-RAN Alliance, such as their open-source code to build a near real-time controller and distributed units, with white box hardware."As a contributor to the O-RAN Alliance, Sterlite Tech is committed to evolve RANs. With our Programmable, Open, Disaggregated Solution (PODS), we are contributing our capabilities and expertise to build future RANs on the foundation of virtualised network elements, white-box hardware, open and standardised interfaces. Once developed, our near-real time controller will help the Alliance operators accelerate the development and commercialisation of 5G networks globally," said Dr Badri Gomatam, Group CTO, Sterlite Tech."Our PODS enable programmability at the hardware and software level of RANs. By enabling programmability right at the core of the network, our PODS ensures that operators have greater visibility and control - empowering them to affordably upgrade, monitor and scale their networks, while enhancing their customers' experience," explained Ayush Sharma, Head of Programmable Networking and Intelligence, Sterlite Tech.As networks evolve to become open and smarter, Sterlite Tech is playing a significant role in the ecosystem by providing operators the capabilities to automate operational network functions.Sterlite Tech will work with the community to develop curated and hardened O-RAN based solutions. They will also contribute code and results from field trials for 5G technology. The Company's plans include testing these solutions at Sterlite Networks, a fully operational carrier-neutral telecommunications network, to establish field readiness in a carrier-grade environment. This unique approach will help Sterlite Tech's carrier customers ascertain certification and conformance to the O-RAN Alliance specifications and accelerate their time to market.About Sterlite Tech Sterlite Technologies Ltd., (BSE: 532374) (NSE: STRTECH) is a data networks solutions leader that designs, builds and manages smarter digital networks globally. It provides end-to-end network solutions for global telecom companies, cloud companies, citizen networks and the defence. With innovation at its core, its technological solutions are developed at Centre of Excellence for broadband research and Centre for Smarter Networks for next-generation network applications. The Company has manufacturing facilities in India, Italy, China and Brazil and two Software Delivery Centres.For more details, visit http://www.SterliteTech.com, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTubeForward-looking and cautionary statements: Certain words and statements in this release concerning Sterlite Technologies Limited and its prospects, and other statements relating to Sterlite Technologies' expected financial position, business strategy, the future development of Sterlite Technologies' operations and the general economy in India, are forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Sterlite Technologies Limited, or industry results, to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding Sterlite Technologies' present, future business strategies, and the environment in which Sterlite Technologies Limited will operate in the future. The important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, among others, changes in Government policies or regulations of India and, in particular, changes relating to the administration of Sterlite Technologies' industry, and changes in general economic, business and credit conditions in India. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, many of which are not in Sterlite Technologies' control, include, but are not limited to, those risk factors discussed in Sterlite Technologies' various filings with the National Stock Exchange, India and the Bombay Stock Exchange, India. About O-RAN Alliance The O-RAN Alliance is a world-wide, carrier-led effort to drive new levels of openness in the radio access network of next generation wireless systems. Future RANs will be built on a foundation of virtualised network elements, white-box hardware and standardised interfaces that fully embrace O-RAN's core principles of intelligence and openness. An ecosystem of innovative new products is already emerging that will form the underpinnings of the multi-vendor, interoperable, autonomous RAN, envisioned by many in the past, but only now enabled by the global industry-wide vision, commitment and leadership of O-RAN Alliance members and contributors.More information about O-RAN can be found at http://www.o-ran.org.Source: Sterlite Technologies Limited