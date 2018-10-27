Sterlite Tech Combines Network Design Innovation, Service Engineering With FTTx MANTRA

(Eds: (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire.PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) GURUGRAM, India, October 26, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Launched at #IMC2018, this industry-first Fibre-to-the-Point solution converges design capability, fiberisation and virtualisation, delivering massive agile FTTx networks faster Sterlite Tech (BSE: 532374) (NSE: STRTECH), a global data network solutions company, today launched all new - FTTx MANTRATM - an end-to-end FTTx-as-a-service solution. This solution allows swift roll-out of Fibre-to-the-Point (FTTx) networks at the scale, latency and agility needed to suit all future requirements of 5G, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, for global communication service providers, data centres and citizen networks. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/568301/Sterlite_Logo.jpg ) Uniting design innovation and expertise in service engineering onto a single technology platform, the Company's indigenously developed FTTx MANTRATM -Massive Agile Network Transformation, brings together the power of five I's: Ingenious optical-fibre products, Integrated network design, Innovative virtualisation, Inclusive approach to hyper-scale network deployment, Intelligent software solutions that use analytics and Big Data. "For communication and digital service providers to meet the demand for data, fibre networks must be redesigned to be more agile with near-zero latency," said Dr. Anand Agarwal, Group CEO, Sterlite Tech. "While fibre provides a technology anchor for digital networks, a unified solution that converges design capability, deep fiberisation and virtualisation is the key to enabling ubiquitous connectivity to every home or enterprise. By integrating our silicon-to-software capabilities, we have weaved FTTx MANTRATM as a solution which does exactly that. With this service, we are transforming everyday living experiences." Unveiling the high-tech solution, Anuj Jain, Business Head (FTTH and Enterprise), Jio, said, "Sterlite Tech has been our partner since inception. As we enhance our value proposition for our customers, Sterlite Tech as our network partner is enabling the reach of our digital solutions to the last mile. Such disruptive and integrated last-mile connectivity service offering enables us to connect everyone, everything, everywhere at the highest quality and the most affordable price. This is transforming the quality of life, improving productivity of the people of India." Adding further, Jain asserted, "This FTTx MANTRATM Solution will help enable faster penetration of broadband in remote locations, bridging the digital divide between rural and urban India." As consumers' expectations for a seamless user experience across all devices is on the rise, and with 5G, IoT, Virtual and Augmented Reality on the verge of disrupting the global data consumption, Sterlite Tech has developed this technology to ensure faster and easier fibre infrastructure roll-out to the customers' end-point. This new hands-on technology assists early adopters to reduce time-to-market of consumer broadband services as well as capital and operational costs of network deployment. Sterlite Tech is showcasing its inventive data network capabilities that make up the FTTx MANTRATM along with the world's slimmest 432F Cable, LEAD360 Execution Approach, Network Virtualisation approach with Digital Commerce and Customer Management platform and many other exciting experiences and technologies in Hall B, Booth 1.4 at India Mobile Congress 2018, taking place at Aerocity, New Delhi, India until October 27, 2018. About Sterlite Technologies: Sterlite Technologies Ltd (BSE: 532374) (NSE: STRTECH), is a global technology leader that designs, builds and manages smarter digital networks. Sterlite Tech engages with customers in more than 100 countries, with a digital web-scale offering across products, services and software. The Company has global scale manufacturing facilities in India, Italy, China & Brazil and two Software Delivery Centres in India. Sterlite Tech is home to India's only Centre of Excellence for broadband research and Centre for Smarter Networks for next generation network applications. Projects undertaken by the Company include intrusion-proof smarter data network for the Armed Forces, citizen networks for BharatNet (rural broadband), Smart Cities' development, and establishing high-speed Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) connectivity. For more details, visit www.sterlitetech.com Source: Sterlite Technologies Ltd. PWRPWR