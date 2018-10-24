Sterlite Tech Continues Strong Momentum, Backed by Global Growth in Hyper-scale Data Networks

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) PUNE, India, October 24, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Sustained growth trajectory, with another strong quarter - 84% PAT YoY Strong outlook, backed by all-time high Order Book of about Rs. 9,455 crore Sterlite Tech (BSE: 532374) (NSE: STRTECH), a global data networks solutions company, today announced its financial results for the second quarter, ending Sept 30, 2018. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/568301/Sterlite_Logo.jpg )The Company's Q2 FY'19 performance showed sustained growth, backed by a strong open order book, which stands at an all-time high of around Rs. 9,455 crore. This includes the Rs. 3,500 crore multi-year system integration contract to design, build and manage the Indian Navy's digital network.This sustained growth is a result of Sterlite Tech continually scaling its unique silicon-to-software capabilities, and focusing on designing, building and managing hyper-scale data networks for global communication service providers, Internet content companies, citizen broadband networks and the defence."We are the only company in the world with expertise in photonics and glass science, which is forward integrated into network roll outs and programmable network design. This gives us a unique advantage to offer solutions for hyper-scale networks for applications such as 5G, FTTx, data centres and defence. Over the last quarters, we have continued to invest and build into this strength," said Dr. Anand Agarwal, Group CEO, Sterlite Tech.Capability and Capacity Scale Out Key highlights of the Company's recent scaling of its silicon-to-software capabilities are:Solutions' build out: Sterlite Tech is taking its solutions offerings for 5G, FTTx, data centre and defence applications to market. These are end-to-end suites with optical products and kits and network orchestration in virtualised environments. The Company's most recent win with the Indian Navy is based on its defence solutions offerings.Fibre and cable expansion: The Company has been organically and inorganically strengthening its core optical products capability. With these expansions, Sterlite Tech will be among the top integrated fibre and cabling technology providers globally.European acquisition: The Company acquired 100% stake in Metallurgica Bresciana, a specialised optical-cable manufacturer, in Italy, to expand its European presence.Doubling of cable capacity to 33 million fkm: The Company committed Rs. 320 crore capital expenditure in greenfield and brownfield expansion to double its cable capacity.Fibre capacity at 50 million fkm on track: The Company's ongoing capex programme of expanding its fibre capacity to 50 million fkm is on track, and will be operational by June 2019. Financial Performance - Q2 FY'19 Sterlite Tech's consistent financial performance over the past several quarters is a result of these solutions and capability built, in alignment with its unified data networks solutions strategy. The Company's top line growth and healthy margin profile remain strong, with an annualised Net Profit CAGR growth of 47% in the last three financial years.Below are the key financial highlights from Q2 FY'19:Revenues: Rs. 1,084 crore, up 39% YoYEBITDA: Rs. 279 crore, up 56% YoYPAT: Rs. 131 crore, up 84% YoYThe future outlook for Sterlite Tech remains very positive with the current open order book at around Rs. 9,455 crore, based on a good mix of international and domestic long-term contracts.About Sterlite Technologies: Sterlite Technologies Ltd (BSE: 532374) (NSE: STRTECH), is a global technology leader that designs, builds and manages smarter digital networks. Sterlite Tech engages with customers in more than 100 countries, with a digital web-scale offering across products, services and software. The Company has global scale manufacturing facilities in India, Italy, China & Brazil and two Software Delivery Centres in India. Sterlite Tech is home to India's only Centre of Excellence for broadband research and Centre for Smarter Networks for next generation network applications. Projects undertaken by the Company include intrusion-proof smarter data network for the Armed Forces, citizen networks for BharatNet (rural broadband), Smart Cities' development, and establishing high-speed Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) connectivity. For more details, visit http://www.sterlitetech.com Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Sterlite Technologies Limited, or industry results, to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding Sterlite Technologies' present, future business strategies, and the environment in which Sterlite Technologies Limited will operate in the future. The important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, among others, changes in Government policies or regulations of India and, in particular, changes relating to the administration of Sterlite Technologies' industry, and changes in general economic, business and credit conditions in India. Source: Sterlite Technologies Limited