Sterlite Tech Establishes Specialty Products Experience Lab for Structured Cabling Solutions

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) SILVASSA, India, December 27, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Located in Silvassa, India, the lab will focus on next-generation connectivity architecture for small cells, data-centres, IoT and related applications Sterlite Tech (BSE: 532374) (NSE: STRTECH), a global data network solutions company, has established a Specialty Products Experience Lab (SPEL) in Silvassa, India, to focus on end-to-end connectivity architecture solutions for global telcos, ISPs, cloud companies and data centres. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/568301/Sterlite_Logo.jpg ) (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/802598/Sterlite_Tech_Experience_Lab.jpg )Highlighting the need for this capability addition, Ankit Agarwal, CEO - Telecom Products, Sterlite Tech, said, "Changing bandwidth requirements is driving major shifts in enterprise networking. All emerging applications, including Cloud data centres, IoT, small cells, Wi-Fi and point of sale connectivity are demanding enhanced connectivity solutions. Addressing these market needs, SPEL is our next step towards cutting-edge high speed, robust and agile connectivity solutions." The new SPEL lab is the latest addition to Sterlite Tech's other innovation and research centres. The Company is home to India's only Centre of Excellence for photonics and glass science research, Centre for Smarter Networks for innovation on future network applications such as Software Defined Networks (SDN) and converged networks, and two software delivery centres. The new lab in Silvassa, adds to Sterlite Tech's high-precision communications expertise for the last-mile. Armed to demonstrate the physical layer of the connectivity architecture end-to-end, SPEL enables real-life experience of network design inventions for small cells, Internet of Things (IoT), CCTV surveillance and related applications.At SPEL, Sterlite Tech will perform multiple critical tests to confirm cable quality and performance compliance, giving customers consistently reliable network experience in actual field conditions. Connected with major global components manufacturers, SPEL enables Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to perform proof of concept tests of the physical layer network infrastructure for varied application requirements. These OEMs will be able to conduct four connector channel testing, Power over Ethernet (PoE) testing and develop HDBaseT-compliant designs (the global standard for the transmission of ultra-HD video and audio) that are driving factors for connectivity of the future.About Sterlite Technologies: Sterlite Technologies Ltd (BSE: 532374) (NSE: STRTECH), is a global technology leader that designs, builds and manages smarter digital networks. Sterlite Tech engages with customers in more than 100 countries, with a digital web-scale offering across products, services and software. The Company has global scale manufacturing facilities in India, Italy, China & Brazil and two Software Delivery Centres in India. Sterlite Tech is home to India's only Centre of Excellence for broadband research and Centre for Smarter Networks for next generation network applications. Projects undertaken by the Company include intrusion-proof smarter data network for the Armed Forces, citizen networks for BharatNet (rural broadband), Smart Cities' development, and establishing high-speed Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) connectivity.For more details, visit www.sterlitetech.comSource: Sterlite Technologies Limited PWRPWR