Sterlite Tech gets Rs 3,500 cr order from Indian Navy

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Broadband technology firm Sterlite Tech has received the confirmed order of Rs 3,500 crore from the Indian Navy for building and maintaining its digital network, the company said Tuesday. "Sterlite Tech today announced that it has been awarded the confirmed purchase order for designing, building and managing the Indian Navys digital network. This Rs 3,500-crore project is a multi-year contract, which will include design, execution, operations and maintenance of the Navy Digital Network," the company said in a statement.The company had announced the award of the advanced purchase order for this project in February 2018. "This is the first time an integrated end-to-end digital network at such a scale is being built in India, empowering the Indian Navy to secure our borders till the farthest posts in India," Sterlite Tech CEO Anand Agarwal said.The project includes the creation of an independent high-capacity end-to-end communications network, linking multiple Indian naval sites and India-administered islands. The project will include setting-up of secure data centres and big data content delivery networks that are software-defined.Sterlite Tech, which makes optical fibre and optical fibre cable, had an order book of Rs 6,500 crore in the second quarter of 2018-19. PTI PRS MRMR