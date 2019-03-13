Sterlite Tech Launches FTTx MANTRA - a Fully-integrated, Ready-to-implement FTTx Solution

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) PUNE, India and AMSTERDAM, March 13, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Sterlite Tech (BSE: 532374) (NSE: STRTECH), a global data network solutions company, today announced the launch of its Fibre To The x (FTTx) solution - FTTx MANTRA - at the FTTH Conference 2019 (#FTTH19) in Amsterdam. Built as an end-to-end solution, FTTx MANTRA empowers communication service providers to swiftly roll out FTTx networks at massive scale, near-zero response time and great agility at optimised costs. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/568301/Sterlite_Logo.jpg ) (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/834967/Sterlite_FTTH19.jpg )Over 55 per cent of the 7.6 billion people in the world are using the Internet today. As they use more and more devices, content and apps, global annual IP traffic is growing exponentially, and is expected to reach 7 Zettabyte (one Zettabyte is a trillion Gigabytes) by next year - a seven-fold increase from 2015. Given this, user experience is now more important than ever. As users demand ultra-high bandwidth and extremely low latency, it is critical that fibre reaches every end point.Sterlite Tech's FTTx MANTRAMassive Agile Network Transformation - is a software-defined FTTx network solution for service providers to give enhanced experience to their users, at faster time to market and optimised capital and operational cost.Optimised for agility, scale and latency, the solution combines the best of Sterlite Tech's technology capabilities:Network design - Programmable network designOptical communication products - Bend insensitive fibre technology, high-fibre count micro module cables, and pre-connectorised FTTx kitsHyper-scale network roll out - Sterlite Tech's unique Lead360 approach"FTTx MANTRA integrates Sterlite Tech's unique silicon-to-software capabilities across programmable networks, optical communication products, network design services and rollouts, and software solutions," said Ankit Agarwal, CEO - Products, Sterlite Tech. "We launched this solution late last year for a select set of customers, and with continued positive feedback, we have now customised it for our global customers."While Sterlite Tech's bend-insensitive fibre technology and pre-connectorised FTTx kits provide a technology anchor for FTTx networks, its algorithmic design capability brings ubiquitous connectivity to homes and enterprises.About Sterlite Tech Sterlite Technologies Ltd (BSE: 532374) (NSE: STRTECH) is a data networks solutions leader that designs, builds and manages smarter digital networks globally. It provides end-to-end network solutions for global telecom companies, cloud companies, citizen networks and the defence. With innovation at its core, its technological solutions are developed at its Centre of Excellence for broadband research and Centre for Smarter Networks for next-generation network applications. The company has manufacturing facilities in India, Italy, China and Brazil and two Software delivery centres.For more details, visit http://www.SterliteTech.com, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTubeSource: Sterlite Technologies Limited PWRPWR