Sterlite Tech now Home to India's 1st Zero Waste to Landfill Optical Fibre Cable Plant

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) SILVASSA, India, March 4, 2019/PRNewswire/ --The Company diverts almost 100% of industrial waste from landfill, winning its Silvassa plant Intertek's global certification for commitment to sustainability Sterlite Tech (BSE: 532374) (NSE: STRTECH), a global data network solution company, has won Intertek's (US) Zero Waste to Landfill certification for its optical fibre cable manufacturing plant in Rakholi, Silvassa (India). This world-class manufacturing facility diverts more than 99 per cent waste away from landfill, making it India's first optical fibre cable plant to receive this third-party global certification. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/568301/Sterlite_Logo.jpg ) (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/829971/OFC_Silvassa.jpg ) "We are committed to sustainable manufacturing and reducing environmental impact. Becoming India's first large-scale telecommunications equipment manufacturing facility to receive Intertek's Zero Waste to Landfill certification is a recognition of our consistent efforts in being responsible to the community and the environment," said Akanksha Sharma, Head - CSR and Sustainability, Sterlite Tech.Elaborating on the benefits of the programme, Akanksha said, "While mitigating the toughest challenges of our time - climate change and deteriorating ecosystem to human health risks - our Zero Waste to Landfill initiative reiterates the trust that our customers and partners have on us in India and world-wide. Our recycle and reuse initiatives have also helped us to improve our manufacturing efficiency, bringing significant resource savings."Earlier, Sterlite Tech's glass and optical fibre manufacturing plant at Aurangabad and its Specialty Cable manufacturing plant at Dadra, India were granted Near Zero Waste to Landfill Intertek certifications for diverting more than 95 per cent waste away from landfill.With eight manufacturing facilities across India, Italy, China and Brazil, Sterlite Tech is continuously taking conscious steps to validate its waste management practices for globally recognised and standardised norms, while identifying opportunities for further improvements. Given the Company's commitment to sustainability and as a signatory to UN Global Compact, Apex India Foundation, supported by the Ministry of Environment and Forest, Government of India also recently honoured Sterlite Tech with Gold Category Occupational Health and Safety Excellence Award. About Sterlite Tech Sterlite Technologies Ltd (BSE: 532374) (NSE: STRTECH) is a data networks solutions leader that designs, builds and manages smarter digital networks globally. It provides end-to-end network solutions for global telecom companies, cloud companies, citizen networks and the defence. With innovation at its core, its technological solutions are developed at Centre of Excellence for broadband research and Centre for Smarter Networks for next-generation network applications. The Company has manufacturing facilities in India, Italy, China and Brazil and two Software Delivery Centres.For more details, visit www.SterliteTech.com, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube