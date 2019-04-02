Sterlite Tech to Create Optical Transport Controller for Voyager and Cassini Platforms in Collaboration With the Telecom Infra Project

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) LONDON and PUNE, India, April 2, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Once developed, the solution will manage and control TIP members' Voyager and Cassini platforms, bringing operating flexibility and reduced costs for operators Sterlite Tech (BSE: 532374) (NSE: STRTECH), a global data network solutions company, today announced a collaboration with the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) to enhance data networks of the future. The collaboration will see the creation of an optical transport controller to manage and control Voyager and Cassini platforms developed by TIP members. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/568301/Sterlite_Logo.jpg )TIP is a collaborative telecom community launched in February 2016 to accelerate the pace of innovation in the telecom industry. The Open Optical and Packet Transport (OOPT) project group is creating open DWDM solutions, models and APIs, covering transponders, open line systems, and routers. This will help accelerate industry standardisation of packet optical interfaces, and drive adoption of disaggregated transport platforms.Sterlite Tech, which is developing Programmable Open Disaggregated Solution (PODS), in association with the open community, will collaborate with TIP to create an optical transport controller. This will manage and control the disaggregated optical solutions promoted by TIP, bringing more operating flexibility to network operators and helping them keep costs low. In addition, Sterlite Tech will build a virtualised application on the controller which will be used to manage the data plane on these platforms. The controller will be open and will be contributed to the TIP community to drive more use cases and bring TIP's work and optical transport networks together."Optical networks are the basis of operators' transport infrastructure," said Ayush Sharma, Head of Programmable Networking and Intelligence, Sterlite Tech. "This collaboration with TIP will bring increased openness to smarter networks, making them more agile and cost-effective through the use of programmable, virtualised technologies such as software-defined networking."PODS leverages open technology to enable programmability at the hardware and software level of radio access networks. Combination of this with TIP's platforms will make the DWDM architecture more affordable, improve customer experience and create excellence in technology.About Sterlite Tech Sterlite Technologies Ltd (BSE: 532374)(NSE: STRTECH) is a data networks solutions leader that designs, builds and manages smarter digital networks globally. It provides end-to-end network solutions for global telecom companies, cloud companies, citizen networks and the defence. With innovation at its core, its technological solutions are developed at Centre of Excellence for broadband research and Centre for Smarter Networks for next-generation network applications. The Company has manufacturing facilities in India, Italy, China and Brazil and two Software Delivery Centres. For more details, visit http://www.SterliteTech.com Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding Sterlite Technologies' present, future business strategies, and the environment in which Sterlite Technologies Limited will operate in the future. The important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, among others, changes in Government policies or regulations of India and, in particular, changes relating to the administration of Sterlite Technologies' industry, and changes in general economic, business and credit conditions in India. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, many of which are not in Sterlite Technologies' control, include, but are not limited to, those risk factors discussed in Sterlite Technologies' various filings with the National Stock Exchange, India and the Bombay Stock Exchange, India. About TIP: The Telecom Infra Project (TIP) is a collaborative telecom community. Launched in February 2016, TIP was started with the goal of accelerating the pace of innovation in the telecom industry. Details on https://telecominfraproject.com/