Sterlite Tech Unveils Integrated Digital Reinvention Portfolio for CSPs at #MWC2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) PUNE, India and BARCELONA, Spain, February 26, 2019/PRNewswire/ --With this portfolio of offerings, CSPs can accelerate their digital reinvention with DevOps-enabled flexible, agile and scalable solutions Sterlite Tech (BSE: 532374) (NSE: STRTECH), a global data network solutions company, today unveiled its Digital Reinvention portfolio for fast forwarding Communication Service Providers' (CSPs) digital reinvention at #MWC2019. This next-gen integrated portfolio encompasses best-in-class software and solutions that transform every aspect of CSPs' business to make digital reinvention simpler and faster, and includes digital customer engagement, programmable networking and intelligence, digital billing and revenue management, big data insights and smart Wi-Fi service management. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/568301/Sterlite_Logo.jpg )Highlighting the need for this flexible and interoperable portfolio, Anshoo Gaur, CEO - Software Business, Sterlite Tech, said, "CSPs have fuelled the development and evolution of the digital economy, with ubiquitous networks. With the unprecedented growth in data globally, CSPs are gearing up to provide personalised end-user experience, while adopting new technology and driving lower costs." As the reach and customer engagement driven by content and app providers' increases, CSPs have to elevate their offering beyond the provision of connectivity infrastructure. "Sterlite Tech's Digital Reinvention portfolio does just that. It helps CSPs to emerge on top of the digital race by redefining their role and the ways in which they engage with customers and partners," explained Gaur.Sterlite Tech's Digital Reinvention portfolio features Cloud-first products that are DevOps-enabled and have in-built contextual artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) that boosts Net Promoter Score (NPS), reduces the cost to serve the new age customers, reduces the Network TCO and time-to-market. Further, it allows CSPs to simplify the adoption of new approaches and business models.Equipped with the two-speed architecture, the Digital Reinvention portfolio allows CSPs to continue the new breed of services at a faster pace in a new system whereas the existing services can slowly transform module-by-module. Allowing the CSPs to smoothen change management as well as fail-fast and respond-fast to changing consumer expectations, the portfolio's modular approach allows businesses need based micro-services adoption. This has a faster impact on time-to-market as well as scaling business with digital partnerships.With CSPs, DSPs, cloud companies, defence and citizen networks focused on connecting the next billion for 5G and IoT era, Sterlite Tech continues to invest in its technology and research capabilities. Working with eight of the top ten global telcos, Sterlite Tech has its presence in over 100 countries with two software delivery centres in India. With an expanding portfolio of over 230 patents, the Company's unique silicon-to-software capability is unparalleled in the world. About Sterlite Tech Sterlite Technologies Ltd (BSE: 532374) (NSE: STRTECH) is a data networks solutions leader that designs, builds and manages smarter digital networks globally. It provides end-to-end network solutions for global telecom companies, cloud companies, citizen networks and the defence. With innovation at its core, its technological solutions are developed at Centre of Excellence for broadband research and Centre for Smarter Networks for next-generation network applications. The Company has manufacturing facilities in India, Italy, China and Brazil and two Software Delivery Centres.For more details, visit www.SterliteTech.com, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube Source: Sterlite Technologies Limited PWRPWR