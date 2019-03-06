Sterlite Tech Unveils TruRibbon - Ribbon Reinvented, a Fully Backward Compatible Cable Built for High-capacity Networks

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) SAN DIEGO and PUNE, India, March 5, 2019/PRNewswire/ --This disruptive solution enables optimization for first-time-right splicing, bringing tremendous time and cost savings, while enabling massive connectivity Sterlite Tech (BSE: 532374) (NSE: STRTECH), a global data network solutions company, today announced the launch of TruRibbonTM - Ribbon Reinvented at the Optical Networking and Communication Conference (#OFC2019), happening in California. TruRibbonTM is a fully backward compatible ribbon cable that offers the high density needed by today's networks, with superior handling design to enable a first-time-right installation. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/568301/Sterlite_Logo.jpg ) (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/830918/TruRibbon_Sterlite_Tech.jpg ) As data requirements continue to explode unabated, service providers, hyper-scale data centres and others, look for ongoing innovation in fiber connectivity and cable solutions to enable speed and agility at competitive costs. Sterlite Tech has been continuously innovating to meet these needs, and utilizing its unique and industry-leading design capability, it has now developed TruRibbonTM - Ribbon Reinvented.Optimized for first-time right installation, TruRibbonTM - Ribbon Reinvented offers a unique combination of five key benefits, bringing tremendous time and cost saving in fiber network rollouts:Ultra high fiber count solution for small cells, data centres and FTTx backhaul requirementsCompatibility with all legacy ribbon splicing, stripping, handling techniques and capital equipmentEase-of-use with furcation friendly designEasy identification with printable ribbonsSignificantly reduced diameter as compared to traditional ribbon design cablesBackward compatibility ensures that the solution can easily be spliced to legacy ribbon using existing equipment, avoiding the cost of new splicing equipment or a change in practices. At the same time, the solution's compactness enables smaller hand holes, contributing to significant cost reduction."Technology innovation and deep customer connect are at the core of everything we do, helping us innovate for customer needs. TruRibbonTM is one such innovative solution that brings massive connectivity for multiple applications, at reduced cost," said Dr Badri Gomatam, Group CTO, Sterlite Tech. "Our TruRibbonTM product features combine to create a unique value proposition for our customers," added Dr Badri.From the most robust physical layer of the network to the most diverse and intelligent application layer, Sterlite Tech is delivering excellence through consistent investment and focus on disruptive technology developments.About Sterlite Tech: Sterlite Technologies Ltd (BSE: 532374) (NSE: STRTECH) is a data networks solutions leader that designs, builds and manages smarter digital networks globally. It provides end-to-end network solutions for global telecom companies, cloud companies, citizen networks and the defence. With innovation at its core, its technological solutions are developed at its Centre of Excellence for broadband research and Centre for Smarter Networks for next-generation network applications. The Company has manufacturing facilities in India, Italy, China and Brazil and two Software Delivery Centres.For more details, visit www.SterliteTech.com, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTubeSource: Sterlite Technologies Limited PWRPWR