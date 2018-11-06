Sterlite Tech Wins MahaNet Citizen Network Project in Maharashtra

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) PUNE, India, November 6, 2018/PRNewswire/ --As a lead partner, Sterlite Tech will enable smart connectivity to more than 4,000 gram panchayats in the Vidarbha region, directly impacting over 7.5 million citizens Sterlite Tech (BSE: 532374) (NSE: STRTECH), a global data network solutions company, has won a Rs. 1,512 crore MahaNet-I project for the implementation of BharatNet-II in Maharashtra. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/568301/Sterlite_Logo.jpg )Maharashtra Information Technology Corporation Limited (MahaIT), a state-led nodal agency, aims to connect approximately 13,000 gram panchayats through the MahaNet-I project. As a leading implementation partner, Sterlite Tech will connect 4,045 gram panchayats across eight districts of Maharashtra, impacting over 7.5 million citizens.Elaborating on the project, SVR Srinivas (IAS), Chairman & MD - MahaIT and Principal Secretary-IT, Government of Maharashtra, said, "Sterlite Tech will design, build and manage a carrier-grade network, capable of riding Gigabit-ready broadband applications to the last-mile. The Company has successfully rolled out broadband networks for the Indian defence and for leading telcos, and now we are looking at them to bring in their technological expertise and best practices to MahaNet-I."Sterlite Tech was associated with BharatNet in phase I, and will now partner with Maharashtra for BharatNet phase II to enable integrated digital services to the last-mile. Combining its extensive experience in network design and rollout, and capabilities in latest deployment technologies such as video surveys, geo-monitoring, sensors and analytics, with MahaNet-I, Sterlite Tech will continue its strong commitment towards achieving the Digital India vision.Elaborating on the project, KS Rao, CEO - Telecom Services Business, Sterlite Tech, said, "Ensuring e-connectivity to the villages through our unique Lead 360 deployment approach, we are creating a smarter digital network. Once the data transmission network is complete, it will ride various applications, including e-education, e-health and e-governance, thereby improving everyday living experiences of the citizens in the region." About Sterlite Tech: Sterlite Technologies Ltd (BSE: 532374) (NSE: STRTECH), is a global technology leader that designs, builds and manages smarter digital networks. Sterlite Tech engages with customers in more than 100 countries, with a digital web-scale offering across products, services and software. The Company has global scale manufacturing facilities in India, Italy, China & Brazil and two Software Delivery Centres in India. Sterlite Tech is home to India's only Centre of Excellence for broadband research and Centre for Smarter Networks for next generation network applications. Projects undertaken by the Company include intrusion-proof smarter data network for the Armed Forces, citizen networks for BharatNet (rural broadband), Smart Cities' development, and establishing high-speed Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) connectivity. 